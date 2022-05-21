CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – StarMed Healthcare will be giving away 600+ units of baby formula, the group announced Friday.

The giveaway event will be taking place Thursday, May 26, beginning at 10 a.m. at StarMeds Central Avenue and Tuckaseegee Road locations.

CALENDAR ENTRY: Mornin', Charlotte! Thursday, May 26th starting at 10am we're going to be giving away the rest of our baby formula, 600+ units. We'll be at our Central Ave and Tuckaseegee Rd locations. Can't wait to see you out there again. Hang in there, #CLT! 💪✨♥️ pic.twitter.com/lbC7LsLWd6 — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) May 20, 2022

The group is hoping to counter the nationwide shortage, leaving hundreds and thousands of parents and families wondering what their next steps are regarding their little ones.

Earlier this week, Dr. Trey Williams, a pediatrician at Atrium Health, joined Queen City News Now to talk about what families should know about nursing during the baby formula shortage.

The lingering issues compounded by supply chain issues from the coronavirus pandemic continue to cause complications around the U.S.