StarMed: 9,500 new spots available this week for vaccines in Charlotte metro

StarMed, the independently-owned healthcare and medical center based in Charlotte, announced on Sunday that there are now an additional 9,500 Pfizer spots available for this upcoming week.

“We’ve got to fill these up, #QC,” StarMed said in a tweet. “Please RT, tell a friend and let’s get this city over the hump. We can do it together!”

All adults ages 16 and over are currently eligible for vaccines in North Carolina.

StarMed is operating three locations in the Charlotte metro with vaccinations being done at Bojangles Coliseum, the StarMed location on Tuckaseegee Road, and the newest location at the Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center off Billy Graham Parkway.

You can register for the vaccine here.