Standoff underway between suspect and SWAT team in S Charlotte

Charlotte

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Roads have been shut down and a SWAT team has been called in as a standoff situation unfolded Saturday morning in a southeast Charlotte neighborhood.

Officials responded to calls near 2700 Mill Valley Court near Summerfield Ridge. One witness tells us a neighbor heard a gunshot around 4 a.m., which we are working to confirm from police.

Fox 46 was on the scene of the incident.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

