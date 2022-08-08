CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A healthcare employee illegally provide a cellphone to an inmate who was being housed at the Uptown detention center, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

An investigation began following a tip that 26-year-old Samara Black was smuggling contraband into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Black had worked for Wellpath, a healthcare service provider used for residents who are housed in Uptown. She was a discharge planner at the detention center since June of 2020 until she was terminated on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Black faces charges that include furnishing a mobile phone to inmates.

State law prohibits incarcerated individuals from having cell phones.