CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Speed is suspected following a deadly collision involving a motorcycle in northeast Charlotte over the weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Mallard Creek Church Road and Alexander Glen Drive in the University area. 21-year-old motorcyclist Jacob Castor was found on the side of the road suffering serious injuries and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that 63-year-old Peter Siemsen was stopped before attempting to make a left turn when Siemsen crossed into the path of the motorcycle, according to the police report. Speed for the motorcycle is suspected as a factor, officers said.

CSI, a DWI Task Force, Medic, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.