Speed, impairment suspected in E Charlotte deadly wreck, police say

Charlotte

by: Walter Hermann

Google Maps

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Impairment and speed are suspected factors in a deadly accident that occurred overnight in east Charlotte, Charlotte Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 5 a.m. near 2700 Eastway Drive in east Charlotte.

A Honda Accord and a Nissan Versa were both found with heavy front-end damage. 33-year-old Shi-kerra Pickett was driving the Nissan and was pronounced dead on the scene. Her birthday was Friday, according the police report. 58-year-old Etta Rhem was the driver of the Honda and was transported to Atrium Main with non-life-threatenign injuries.

Investigators said Pickett was not wearing a seatbelt and drove out of her lane and into incoming traffic and collided head-on with Rhem, who was wearing a seatbelt. Pickett is suspected of reckless driving, speed, and impairment, the police report indicated. Rhem is not suspected of speed or impairment.

CSI, DWI Task Force, and a major crash unit were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

