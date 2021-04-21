Speed a factor in deadly overnight crash on Central Ave., CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Excessive speed is believed to have contributed to a deadly accident that occurred overnight, CMPD said Wednesday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the single-vehicle accident on Wednesday around 2 a.m. near 4900 Central Ave.

The driver of the vehicle, Christopher Hames, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Another passenger was also transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

An initial investigation revealed the sedan struck a tree for unknown reasons at this time. Neither of the occupants were wearing seatbelts and excessive speed is considered to be a factor, the police report indicated.

Medic, CSI, DWI Task Force, and the Major Crash division were among those that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.