CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — SouthPark Mall was evacuated briefly Friday afternoon after perfume activated a smoke alarm near a perfume display.
Charlotte Fire Department confirms to Queen City News that excessive amounts of the perfume spray activated the smoke detector and forced the mall to evacuate just after 2:45 p.m.
There were no reported injuries, and the mall was reopened to patrons after the incident.
