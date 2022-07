CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Tryon Street is shut down at W Kingston Avenue Friday morning, just north of West Boulevard, after a wreck knocked down power lines in the area.

According to Duke Energy, a vehicle damaged their equipment and roughly 21 customers are without power.

The incident was first reported to Duke Energy at 11:49 p.m. Thursday. Crews are at the scene working to repair the power lines. The estimated time of restoration is 10 a.m. Friday.

Photo: Duke Energy