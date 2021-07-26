Traffic nightmare on a busy section of South Blvd. may soon clear up

SOUTH END (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Traffic frustration along a stretch of South Blvd. might improve in the near future.

Cars tend to back up along Greystone Ave when Chick-fil-A customers back up into the only open northbound lane on South Blvd. The City of Charlotte is in the middle of an extensive project. It’s to replace the old water main pipe with a larger one to accommodate the growth in the area.

“Definitely been needed now with all the expansion of those apartments in the area, but it’s moved along pretty quickly,” said James Hunt, General Manager of Ski Country Outdoors.

Initially, workers were concerned with how the construction would affect businesses in the area, but most would say it’s been relatively smooth.

“I don’t think it’s affected volume too much. We’re actually very busy,” said Jacob Bradley, Bar Manager at The Waterman. “The person that runs our social media, she made a post about it to let people know this is what’s going on, this is a long-term thing, this is the way to get around it.”

Traffic headaches happen on a daily basis when the single-lane area near Chick-fil-A gets backed up. There’s some good news on the horizon, however, project managers estimate that section will be complete in 2-3 weeks. Crews plan to remove the concrete barriers soon, repave the road and open it back up to traffic.

The project then moves north toward the city. Business managers who have already dealt with the inconvenience shared some words of encouragement.

“The project moved along a little quicker than anticipated,” Hunt said.

The entire project will cost upwards of $18 million. The City expects construction to wrap up Spring 2022.