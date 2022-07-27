CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A light at the end of the water main tunnel! A major water main project in South End is nearing completion.

The South End water main project has been known to clog traffic on South Boulevard for two years, but it just entered its final phase, meaning it’ll be complete in 1-2 months.

Those who live in, work in or commute through the area are excited for the construction to be complete.

“We love the phone calls we get asking, ‘How do we find you?’” said Ben Torres, Director of Operations for The Menagerie Hospitality Group.

The Vintage opened a year and a half ago and is owned by the same hospitality group as The Wine Loft. Both businesses have been trying to grow along South Blvd. while Charlotte Water undertook a massive two-year water main project.

“As a brand trying to grow, unfortunately you’re starting trying to recover immediately when they walk in the door super flustered that it took 15-20 minutes longer just to find a parking space,” Torres said.

From Scaleybark to Worthington, crews have been replacing an old water main pipe with a new one twice its size.

“You got to account for the amount of people coming into Charlotte,” said resident Charles Jonas.

While the project took place, traffic was reduced to one lane causing cars to come to a halt and back up down South Blvd.

“I work close by, and I know it was kind of tough to drive in this area, but again it’s improving,” Tania Rassadina told Queen City News.

There’s an end in sight; Charlotte Water just announced they’re entering the final phase of this $18.6 million project. In a month to a month and a half, it’ll be complete. Some wonder, however, if in this growing city they’ll ever be able to drive without a detour.

“It may be a continuous cycle of new projects,” Jonas said. “I’d like it to end at some point, but it’s also good for the city that is growing.”

The last portion of the pipe went in last week. Now crews are doing the finishing touches, like adding connections to the pipe, minor asphalt paving and sidewalk restoration.