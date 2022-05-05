CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Left without water in South End. Residents near the intersection of Dunavant and Hawkins Streets were dealing with a water outage today, after a contractor damaged a pipe at a nearby construction site Wednesday night.

Charlotte Water crews brought gallon jugs of water to the intersection of Dunavant and Hawkins, so residents could come pick them up throughout the day.

“It’s had a huge impact,” said Neighbor Grayson Sands.

It’s a necessity we just can’t live without.

“I went to turn on the faucet and nothing came out,” said Sands.

“I don’t have water to shower, my dog doesn’t have water to drink,” said Neighbor Lauren Hansen. “You can’t flush your toilets, nothing.”

South End residents living near the intersection had to make do for most of the day Thursday.

“The water was just rushing out all night long,” Hansen said.

“I went to brush my teeth and it was just dripping water pressure,” added neighbor Keith O’Brien.

As crews worked to repair the pipe, residents could come pick up gallon jugs of water to get by throughout the day.

“I think it’s great the city is doing something to help out in the meantime while workers fix the break,” said Neighbor Colin Domagalski.

“They said they had free water out here,” said Neighbor Steve Hetzer. “So, I could, you know, handle some necessities.”

Needless to say, it’s been an inconvenience.

“It’s kind of frustrating,” said Hansen. “I was told it was 10 to 12 hours from 10 a.m., my leasing office said it would be done around noon. Now, it’s past noon and I still don’t have water.”

Residents are hoping they’ll be back in action soon.

“You truly realize how much you rely on water,” said Domagalski. “Brushing your teeth, going to the restroom. At this point, we are wanting to flush the toilets, so that’s what we are using this water for.”

“I hope it’s fixed soon,” added O’Brien. “So, I can continue my daily life and shower again.”

Charlotte Water told Queen City News that residents on the Hawkins side have had their water restored, but crews are continuing to fix the break. Charlotte Water also tells Queen City News it’s a difficult repair because of the amount of pipe that needs replacing.

Harris Teeter on the 2000 block of South Blvd. is also helping residents by distributing 24-packs of purified bottled water beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday until supply runs out. The cases of water are limited to 2 per household.