CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it comes to getting from A to B, some will choose the path of least resistance.

For Laura Millard, that’s driving to a grocery store just a couple hundred feet from her apartment complex in South End.

“If I have to go to Publix, I typically will drive, which will take at least 10 minutes with the construction on South Boulevard,” Millard said.

In between her and a convenient shopping trip are CATS light rail tracks and warning signs that some choose to ignore.

“It is definitely more convenient to just walk across, but I guess it is not as safe, but sometimes you just go to go for the convenience factor,” South End resident Jack Rolle said.

With grocery bags in hand, Rolle hopped the fence and crossed the tracks to get to his apartment on the other side. It’s a move that is not authorized by CATS but is undeniably quicker.

Unlike other parts of the Blue Line, the strip between Tremont and Remount stations goes about seven blocks without a crossing.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Queen City News walked from Publix to the Spectrum apartments, which are a stone’s throw away. A one-way trip took 10 minutes.

“You see people hopping the tracks all of the time to get over there instead of going all the way around, and especially; I know people who live down that way that’s a lot harder,” one pedestrian said.

The Charlotte Area Transit System is proposing a project to make commuting more convenient for pedestrians.

The multi-million-dollar project would add two stations that sit diagonally. One would be constructed northbound in the area near Sycamore Brewing — the other in front of Publix on the south side.

A crossing would connect in-between.

“Oh yeah, I would go to Publix all of the time if there was a walkway,” Millard said.

The project manager says if approved, construction would begin in late 2024 or 2025 and wrap up by the end of 2026.