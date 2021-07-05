Shocked South End residents react to deadly shooting, suspect still at large

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – People in South End are shocked after a teen is gunned down in broad daylight on the 4th of July.

So far there have not been any arrests, but police have been around the area looking for clues.

Some people were coming home when it all took place, and friends told them not to come back right away.

“One of my buddies texted me and said hey there was like a shooting around the area, so take your time coming home,” says Arbaz Arif, who lives across the street from the scene. “I was like okay that’s weird.”

CMPD put crime scene tape around the intersection of 2600 South Boulevard. 16-year-old Travell Moore had been shot and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The shooting happened at 3:40p on Sunday afternoon, a shooting in broad daylight.

The body of the car and windows had bullets holes in them, and investigators know it could have been a lot worse.

“This is a relatively dense area of South Boulevard, as you can see with the apartments and surrounding businesses and everything,” added Major Alex Watson, with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. “I think you used the right term reckless. That’s why it’s even more important to get the individuals responsible for this in custody.”

“There should be a lot of cameras and stuff here,” added Arif. “So, I don’t know why they wouldn’t be able to catch somebody like that.”

Police have gone to businesses around the area to look for video surveillance. A clerk at the 7-11 confirms to Fox 46 they gave investigators a copy of their footage but would not show it to us.

Other establishments in the area don’t have outside cameras.

People coming home from a long weekend are shocked to hear the news of what happened.

“This is one of the safest places I’ve ever lived,” said Mackenzie Taylor, who also lives in the area. “I mean you can see people walking by here middle of the day, middle of the night, anytime. There are always people walking on the street, so it’s scary.”

All in the area hope the police catch whoever is responsible and keep this busy section of the city safe.

“People are always crossing the street over there, driving, and it could have been awful,” added Taylor.

If you have any information about the crime, CMPD is asking you to call Crime Stoppers. There is an anonymous cash reward for information leading to an arrest.