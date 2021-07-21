New food hall with tap house, 7 food stalls, outdoor space proposed in South End

SOUTH END (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A food hall could be popping up in Charlotte’s South End.

“It seems that there are things popping up every month,” South End resident Rebekah Roach said.

The West Tremont area of the city has seen massive growth in recent years. Commercial buildings, breweries, and apartment complexes have popped up on nearly every corner.

“The area is growing exponentially, and I am just really excited to have even more fun stuff to do around here,” Caroline Travan said.

The new developments are all within walking distance from the plot of land known as an eye-sore to locals.

“I was like it is literally sketchy to go over there, but like now that I know they are building this cool new food hall. It seems like it will be a really great spot to go,” Carolina Gunther said.

The Providence Group, a Charlotte-based real estate firm plans on turning an old auto-body shop into the district’s first food hall. On the company’s website, it said it plans to have seven food stalls, a Tap House, and outdoor space.

“It will be really nice to have something in walking distance from our apartment,” Roach said.

The City of Charlotte said the project still has to be approved by the city council. The next zoning meeting will take place in August.