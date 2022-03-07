CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second suspect in a South End carjacking that occurred last year has been sentenced.

27-year-old Charlotte resident Jontez McLeod was sentenced to over 11 years on Monday, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Court documents showed McLeod was the driver and was with another suspect, Ricky Bush, who was 19 at the time.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident, which occurred January 13 in 2021 around 10:30 p.m. near 300 Doggett Street in South End. A 27-year-old female victim was in her car exiting her apartment’s parking lot when she was approached by the two men, according to the police report. Bush pointed a gun at her and she was pulled from her vehicle and the vehicle was stolen.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later and a failed attempt to pull them over led to a chase. They were caught a short time later.

The suspects took ‘selfie’ videos brandishing a gun in the stolen vehicle, documents showed.