End of an Era: Price’s Chicken Coop signage comes down after 59-year run

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What goes up, must come down.

A piece of Charlotte’s history was removed from South End Tuesday.

Price’s Chicken Coop closed in June, but the sign came down Tuesday, making it even more official that the popular dining spot is forever closed.

Price’s was open for 59 years and closed this summer. But, much like the actual business, the sign itself has been a Charlotte icon.

People were walking by taking photos and saying “it’s a sad day.”

The sign took a few hours to remove because it’s about 300-400 pounds.

The sign had been up since the 1960s, and as it went away, so did a piece of Charlotte’s history.

“It’s rough seeing it go down,” said Southend Resident David Bolock. “The restaurant has been gone a few months now, so that was rough– but this is like the finale of it.”

The sign that once stood atop the building along Camden Road in Southend was the final piece of Price’s left– until Tuesday.

“It’s like something I’ll never get back,” said Travis Smith, who works next door.

Two other signs had been removed from the front of the building a few months back. They had also been up since the sixties.

“I was a little disheartened,” said Smith. “Because when I heard they were shutting down, I didn’t have a chance to get my last fish sandwich in– and now that the sign is gone, that means I will never get my last fish sandwich in– and that’s sad.”

Lines no longer linger outside the doors where Price’s once stood. That, for Southend residents, has been sad enough.

But now, what’s even sadder, is the sign’s removal. It makes the closure feel even more final.

“Price’s Chicken Coop had the best chicken and fish sandwiches,” said Smith. “And it’s going to be a hard place to replace.”

The owner of Price’s told FOX 46 he’s not sure yet what will be done with the signs, or what the future of the property holds.