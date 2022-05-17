(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Skyscrapers. Cranes. Construction. That’s what South End is known for.

“We come out here several times a day,” said Mya Veronne, who was walking her dog, Stella.

So, when there’s a little extra green space, it’s a nice change. Especially when it comes to an animal you don’t often see at a park.

“I think they add a nice touch to the area, it makes it a little bit more homey,” said Mya.

Two life-sized giraffes are on the corner of Willmore Park off West Kingston Avenue. They were created by artist, Ben Parrish and commissioned by architect, David Furman. David designed the park that was later bought by the county.

“I think they’re fabulous and the subtleties of the design and impacts of the units, were just a reflection on Ben’s talent,” said David.

The giraffes were originally on East Boulevard, near Dilworth, on a property David owned. He said he moved them to the park in South End because he thought everyone would love them. But there was just one problem.

“At first they were dangerous, so we were working on trying to eliminate the imminent danger of the giraffes,” said David.

So, he didn’t have permission to put the giraffes in the corner when he built the park. But this was one of those do first and apologize later situations.

“I know they can’t just let anybody put things in the park, I get it. I get the big concept,” said David. “I knew they were so popular on East Boulevard. I knew they’d be a big hit there, (so) maybe I could circumvent that process,” said David.

He said he’s been working with the county to try to find a creative way to fence off the giraffes when he was told they had to go. Mecklenburg County officials said that they are removing the sculptures because they were put there without permission.

“What that they’ll change their mind? No, I’m not hopeful they’ll change their mind, that’s just not the way bureaucracy is operated,” said David.

David has a long history of installing public art and adding extra touches to properties he develops throughout the city. And he often doesn’t have permission.

“If you don’t want to step out of the box and try something new, you end up with a boring park,” said David.

Maybe not a boring park, but definitely one that’s less exotic.