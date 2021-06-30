Charlotte’s booming South End sees sky-rocketing property values

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Over the last decade, Charlotte’s South End has become a hot spot for new developments.

Sam Nicholson has been in the restaurant business in the Queen City for 24 years.

“When we moved in, on the other corner there was not even a building,” owner Sam Nicholson said.

New buildings, businesses, and apartments now surround his shop on South Boulevard.

“South End is just booming,” long-time broker at Piedmont Properties Jim Plyler said. “I’ve been in this business 30 years, and it’s crazy.”

Plyler said property and land value has increased dramatically in recent years. He said less than an acre of land sold for $6 million.

"We looked at properties that have sold for $900,000 three years ago, and a guy just sold over three million," Plyler said. "I sold a site for like 7 million to an apartment developer and they haven't even broken ground yet, so more is coming, and you don't even see it."

He said developers are making most of the purchases and turning them into apartments. As a result, he said some small businesses are being dispersed.

The owner of Charles Proper Josh Pennington moved his shop, and soon-to-be bar to South End less than two months ago.

“Rent isn’t crazy. I probably got in at a decent time, taking that chance. South end is a nice area, there is a pretty decent price tag on it now,” owner of Charles Proper Josh Pennington said.

Rent is increasing for most businesses owners who don’t own the property.

“Oh no, I wish I did,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson said he has seen multiple competitors close in recent months, but continue to benefit from the increasing amount of food traffic.

“With 8,000 about new apartments in the area, it can’t hurt,” Nicholson said. “You got stay flexible, keep shucking and driving so to make it happen.”