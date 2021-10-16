3 men charged with armed heist at Bank of America branch in South End

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three men have been charged for robbing a Bank of America store branch this week in the South End area, Charlotte Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 a.m. to the Bank of America at 212 Iverson Way in South End on Friday. One victim told police the two men entered the store armed with guns and took property from the business.

Detectives identified the vehicle and a short time later it was spotted, with occupants attempting to switch vehicles. An attempted traffic stop was unsuccessful and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle crashed, the suspects fled on foot attempting to cross I-77, and ultimately were caught.

Kendall Alexander, 57, Steven McCory, 36, and Derrius Flemming, 30, face robbery charges.

Aviation, K-9, and Metro division officers were among those that responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported and this remains an active investigation.