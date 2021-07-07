30-year-old charged in deadly July 4th South End shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Dashawn Rorie, 30, has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 16-year-old in South End.

Travell Moore was shot and killed on July 4th while he was in his vehicle at a stoplight at Remount Road and South Blvd, a bustling intersection in South End.

be discussed during Wednesday’s weekly CMPD news conference.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

The event will be held in person at the department’s Uptown headquarters at 10:30 a.m.

One of those shootings that is expected to be discussed is Monday’s brazen shooting at a bustling South End intersection that left 16-year-old Travell Moore dead. Charlotte police have not announced an arrest.