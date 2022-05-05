CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A damaged water main pipe has left some residents and businesses in South End without water for hours and Charlotte Water said repairs expect to take an additional 10-12 hours.

The incident began around 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, when Charlotte Water reported residents receiving low-to-no water pressure near the intersection of Dunavant Street and Hawkins Street.

Charlotte Water discovered a water main pipe was damaged Wednesday night by a contractor at an existing construction site.

Some residents tweeted to Charlotte Water Thursday morning, stating they’ve gone eight hours without water.

“Due to the complexity of the repair, CLTWater is working with the contractor at this site to fix the pipe. Bottled water is available near the repair site for customers affected by the outage,” Charlotte Water said.

The water outage is estimated to require 10-12 hours to fix as of 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

“CLTWater apologizes for the inconvenience this is causing customers. This is a complicated replacement effort. Crews are working quickly to restore service,” Charlotte Water said.

Water is available for drinking and flushing toilets at the intersection of Dunavant and Hawkins streets.