CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s a lot of damage in the 7500 block of Swans Run Road. People living on the street say a tractor-trailer parked there for days with the refrigeration unit running. Now they want the driver to stop parking on their street and someone to fix the damage.

“All of a sudden, what is that noise, what are we hearing,” said Kate Yankey, when recalling Friday night. “I looked out and here’s a semi-truck with the engine going and it sat there all weekend.”

Neighbors started taking pictures of the truck and posting them on social media. It’s the second weekend the truck was parked on the side of the street. So, people started looking for the driver.

“I don’t want to listen to that, and nobody else wants to hear that (expletive) all night,” said Nick Paglieroni, who also lives across the street from where the truck was parked.

“It’s pretty obnoxious,” added David Regan. “That somebody doesn’t care about the neighborhood and could just tear it up and think that’s okay.”

They didn’t find the owner, so the next step, call CMPD.

“I ended up calling the law because I was concerned at that point that either somebody was planning on robbing somebody or maybe somebody had a heart attack, that kind of thing,” said Yankey.

But when police came to the neighborhood, the truck was gone. The driver came back 20 minutes later according to those on the street. That’s when David Regan sent an email to the company on the side of the truck. So far, the Loyalty Transport Company, based in New Jersey, has not responded with a remedy.

“They were not happy,” added Regan, when he called the company and they asked for email proof. “They did not know who the driver was, they told me they were going to track it down and figure it out.”

So far there is still no response from Loyalty Transport. People on Swans Run Road say the truck left early Monday morning and they hope that driver won’t be back next weekend.