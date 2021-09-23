South Charlotte Chick-fil-A rebuilds to alleviate traffic congestion

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The nonstop traffic that rolls through the Montford neighborhood in South Charlotte is something that can get out of hand quick. All it takes is a couple cars sticking out in an intersection to trigger gridlock.

On Park Road, a Chick-Fil-A is back open after a complete re-build, all in the name of traffic alleviation. The new concept store incorporates a smaller physical footprint because the inside lacks a dining room. Only a small patio and walk-up windows for customers who get out of their car. For many years the traffic from the drive-thru would spill out on the Woodlawn Road.

One driver told FOX 46 that they’ve seen traffic go from calm to calamitous in a matter of seconds when the old store was still around.

“I’ve seen a lot of accidents, especially around here with the other one. But I don’t go to a lot of fast food restaurants because I don’t see the point of waiting in line.”

Owner/operator Tami Porter, and a kind of Chick-Fil-A legend in Charlotte, unveiled her redesigned store Thursday. She told FOX 46 that it was no secret the popularity of her store caused issues on the road.

“We backed up a lot of traffic, and the store just became too small for the amount of business we were doing. So we felt it was best to scrape and rebuild it as a drive-thru only.”

She says the customers are happy to see the line move faster, while causing less of an issue on Woodlawn and surrounding roads.

“All morning it was just one after the other with regular customers, they’re excited and they love the new concept. They’re happy we’re back.”