South Charlotte apartment complex fire displaces 10 families

A two alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex Saturday evening not far off Park Road in south Charlotte.

Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the incident near 4700 Hedgemore Drive at a two-story apartment complex. Heavy smoke was visible and the fire was under control within 50 minutes, CFD said.

No injuries were reported.

Part of the apartment complex featuring 10 units was affected, meaning 10 families have been displaced. Five of those families were being assisted by Red Cross.

This remains an active investigation.

