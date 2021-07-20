‘Some nights we sit out under the stars.’ Historic West End area gets $250K makeover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It may not look like much right now but dreams of what’s to come are running through Mattie Marshall’s mind. She’s with the Historic West End Neighborhood Association and has called the area home for more than 35 years.

“Some nights we’ll sit out under the stars,” Marshall said. “The young people can teach some of the older people and the older people can teach the young.”

Open space at the corner of Tate Street and Beatties Ford Road is about to get a makeover. Since the 1900s The Washington Heights Neighborhood has been the home for African Americans in Charlotte and a centerpiece for the city.

The area is being revitalized to save its history. Old houses are being upgraded and new businesses are moving in.

“Whatever educational, wealth, health disparities that exist, this is a location that says there is hope,” Marshall said.

Erin Chantry is an urban designer for the city and says a $200,000 grant from Lowe’s plus $50,000 from the city’s designated “Corridor of Opportunity” funds will remake history on the property. Lowe’s gave $10 million towards its 100 Hometowns nationwide effort.

“Charlotte is changing quickly and transforming quickly,” Chantry said. “As that happens, it’s just really, really important that we preserve the identity and the history that we can.”

In the 1960s the Ritz Theatre sat on the land. It was one of four movie cinemas in Charlotte exclusively for African Americans. It closed in 1971 and was later demolished. When the site is complete it will feature a historical marker, a place for kids to play, an open space, free Wi-Fi, art displays, and a safe place that Marshall says will bring hope.

“To have another gathering space of significant importance, uplifting for our community will be a monumental type change that can occur at this one spot,” Marshall said.

The city will work with about 20 community members who live in the area and have shown a passion to bring the vision alive. The park is expected to be completed at the end of October.