CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Out with the old and in with the new.

Some long-time attractions at Carowinds are no more.

“I think it’s exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in,” long-time Carowinds customer Veronica said.

A flight attendant is heard making the final call for three attractions in a 17-second video posted on the Amusement Park’s social media page.

A spokesperson for Carowinds says as of August 1, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare: 3Z Arena, Southern Star, and Yo-Yo have permanently shut down.

“I’m kind of sad about that one because it goes kind of fast,” Davarion said. “I really like that one.”

Dodgem is the oldest ride out of the four attractions. The park says it has been there since 1979.

“I’m kind of sad about the first one, the Southern Star. I read that one before; it’s pretty good,” Dereon said.

Park-goers are excited to discover what is coming next with four attractions no longer in use.

“I mean, that’s exciting because to draw more people in, you have to create new and exciting rides, and you know, make people want to come to Carowinds,” Queen Garrison said.

Carowinds tells Queen City News that it will be making a significant announcement regarding the 2023 operating season on Thursday, August 11.