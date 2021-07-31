Brother of Panthers QB is arrested by Mecklenburg Sheriff over California assault and robbery warrant

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The social media star and brother to one of the Panthers quarterbacks was arrested on Friday for assault and robbery, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s report, Benjamin Hayes Grier, 21, was arrested on Friday around 2:30 p.m. by deputies and faces multiple charges including felony conspiracy, common law robbery, and assault causing serious bodily injury. The incident stems from an outstanding warrant based out of Encino, California. He was issued a $17,500 bond.

The brother of Panthers backup quarterback Will Grier has become a social media personality making a name for himself with viral videos and millions of online followers.

Training camp has begun for the Panthers in Wofford, South Carolina. In what turned into a rocky season for the Panthers last year, Grier did not see any action and currently is vying for a roster spot. The Panthers head into training camp with three quarterbacks: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Grier.

Grier was drafted by Carolina in the third round (100th) overall of the 2019 Draft. He played and started in two games in his rookie season and did not appear in a game in 2020.