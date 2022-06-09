CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — From churches to restaurants, everything closed in 2020 at the start of the pandemic, two months later Mr. Seafood opened for business in the University area.

“We quickly had to shift to take-out only,” said co-owner, Chika Williams. “We had to beef up our online presence.”

Stimulus checks and some marketing kept Mr. Seafood afloat, but in 2021, Williams calls that the pandemic part two.

“Costs went up in food, obviously our prices had to go up in food as well,” added Williams. “We also got hit with not being able to find enough workers. Just people not wanting to work, that was a big hit. Because of that we had to shut down a lot of our marketing.”

“As food bloggers and organizers of Eat Black Charlotte, our goal was to make sure that we brought in new customers,” says Shay Jackson, a co-organizer of Eat Black Charlotte. “And that we let a lot of the public know hey these establishments are still open.”

Free marketing for businesses in a time of need. Eat Black Charlotte also started during the pandemic with dozens of social media posts highlighting black owned restaurants. Finally, after two years the group is having a restaurant week and festival without restrictions.

“We have a total of 27 restaurants that are participating, and it’s been really great,” says Jackson.

“If we compare just this week this year versus last year, we’ve seen a 75% increase,” said Williams. “That’s huge not only in terms of dollars, but more so for awareness.”

Awareness has been all Eat Black Charlotte has been about. Let people in the community know that those hardest hit in the service industry are still here, fighting to stay open, and thankful for old and new customers.

“A lot of people don’t have that within their city,” added Williams. “Just for them, it’s been huge, the awareness has been huge. You can’t put a price on awareness.”

If you would like more information on restaurants participating in Eat Black Charlotte, or more about the festival, click the link.