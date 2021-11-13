‘So good to be back.’ Charlotte Marathon returns from pandemic-stricken virtual race

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Runners, descending on Uptown Charlotte Saturday morning for the 17th Annual Charlotte Marathon.

“It’s so good to be back out here after having to go virtual last year,” said Race Director, Tim Rhodes.

The energy and excitement were unmistakable as the minutes ticked down to race time.

Rhodes said, “I didn’t sleep much last night. It wasn’t how early I got up, it’s how late I stayed up.”

Some runners like John Davis from Lincoln County, are carrying a little something extra with them: a why and a purpose.

“My grandfather passed away in mid-June this year. He was a runner while I was growing up, so that’s kind of the inspiration that got a lot of us in our family into running,” Davis explained.

He said that since it was his first time running this marathon, he had to make it perfect by matching bib numbers the same year, his grandfather ran the marathon in 1992.

“We made sure we matched up race numbers this year. To be able to do that, it makes us a little bit extra special,” he said.

For others, it’s a homecoming.

“I brought my family with me. This is the first time they’ve been here and it’s just amazing to see how much it’s grown and changed,” said runner Ed Easton.

FOX 46 has interviewed Easton before. He’s the Mile-Marker 22 sign bandit from 1977.

The Charlotte-native nabbed the sign when he was 12 years old and finally returned it this year.

“I am trying to change the narrative from ‘thief’ to his ‘historic preservationist,’” Easton explained.

Money raised from this year’s race will go towards Novant Health’s Hemby Children’s Hospital.

Lindsay Fronk with Novant Health explained how their Child Life Program makes the hospital feel a little less scary for kids undergoing treatments.

“Our child life specialists have toys that they do role-play with the kids, they have music therapy, they have dogs, therapy dogs that come in. We have special visits from our partners like the hornets and the checkers when we’re allowed to,” Fronk said.