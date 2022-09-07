CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte City Council is officially sworn in.

But on Councilman James “Smuggie” Mitchell’s first day back, many are asking about the legality of his right to serve.

That’s due to his business dealings with Bright Hope Construction LLC, the parent company of RJ Leeper.

Mitchell, who previously served on the Charlotte City Council, resigned to become the CEO of RJ Leeper in January 2021 and took on 25% ownership in Bright Hope Construction LLC.

He later stepped down as the CEO and, according to him, didn’t get rid of his 25% ownership. Then he returned to city politics, re-won his old at-large seat, and was sworn in on Tuesday night.

But his personal business dealings legally conflict with his role as a council member.

The state law says a city council member can’t own more than 10% of a company that does business with the City; Mitchell has told QCN numerous times he owns 25% of RJ Leeper’s parent construction company, which does a ton of interaction with the City.

So how did Mitchell get sworn in with no consequences or, at the very least — sell his ownership?

That’s a question many council members have asked the City Attorney, Patrick Baker. Still, in an internal memo he sent to the Council, Baker said it’s not up to him to take action, and the City won’t be liable if Mitchell gets criminally charged.

So who’s job is it to enforce the state law here?

QCN reached out to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, and the State Ethics Commission to determine if any of those entities planned on further investigating or doing something about this.

The AG’s office responded and said it would be up to the DA’s office to get the ball rolling on this because the AG’s office doesn’t have the prosecutorial authority in most criminal matters unless the DA refers a case. QCN did not receive responses from the DA, State Ethics Commission, or the SBI.

As for a response from RJ Leeper and Mitchell, QCN got conflicting statements surrounding whether or not Mitchell still owns the 25%. QCN asked both sides for documentation proving what they say is true but has yet to receive those documents.

QCN will continue to follow this story.