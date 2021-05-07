Small businesses hoping COVID vaccinations will spur Mother’s Day sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- With vaccination rates going up, many small business owners in Charlotte are hoping their business will too heading into Mother’s Day weekend.

There’s little time to stop and smell the roses at ‘Southern Blossom Flower Design’ in Dilworth.

“There’s a shortage of flowers, like everything else,” said owner, Giovy Buyers. “Like auto parts and chicken wings!”

Buyers said the shortage of flowers is coming from South America, where countries there are dealing with both weather and a COVID surge.

The increase in business is from all over Charlotte, as many people get ready for Mother’s Day.

“Flowers make you smile,” said Buyers.

Across the street, at Paper Skyscraper, business is also picking up.

“So, last year we were coming out of six weeks in lock down and we didn’t know what to expect,” said owner, Bill Godwin.

Godwin said he expects this upcoming holiday to be a lot busier than last year.

“I think we will have a line, probably tomorrow, during the day, but for the most part they won’t have to wait five minutes if they do at all,” said Godwin.

While everyone is happy things are getting back to some kind of normal, we all know who the holiday is really about.

“Mom, I know you’re going to watch this,” said Buyers. “Mom, I love you. I’m so glad you’re going to be here with the kids, the kids miss you so much. I hope you’re going to have the best Mother’s Day ever.”