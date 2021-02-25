Single and not ready to mingle? Pandemic puts Charlotte on list for worst dating cities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte is often considered one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Even with all the new people in town, the Queen City remains at the bottom of a national dating list.



Charlotte is a fast-paced and even faster-growing city. Realty groups estimate 100 new people move to the Queen city every day. The growth and addition of new people make it even more surprising that the website called “apartment list” ranked the Queen City as the 9th worst city in the country for dating.



“I have heard this so many times. I have also heard there is nobody good in online dating,” said Laurie Berzack, owner of Carolinas Matchmaker.

The list came out last November and factors in the pandemic, including if people believe bars and restaurants are still an option to meet other singles.

“Post-pandemic, it’s next to impossible to meet someone organically. Everyone is wearing masks, you can’t see anyone’s expression. No one wants to approach you. Everybody is avoiding eye contact,” said Berzack.



The pandemic may explain why only 16 percent of Charlotte singles said they were satisfied with local dating opportunities.



All hope for singles in Charlotte is not lost. The doom and gloom outlook on love isn’t shared by everyone.

“The thing about lists. We can have any list we want, slanted however we want. I don’t really pay attention to those lists,” said MJ Daya.



Daya is technically right. “Apartment List” also came out with a list one year ago called “The Best & Worst Dating Metros For 2021”. In that list, Charlotte ranked as the 9th best city for dating among males and the 10th best city for dating among women.

Daya has been single for 14 months. While he considers lists useless, he is also willing to wait for love.



“I am not in a hurry. I enjoy my time with myself. I am not lonely, I don’t feel alone and I know organically the right woman will show up,” said Daya.

“I feel like it’s an attitude shift that needs to happen. You need to open yourself up and sometimes it’s kinda that energy thing,” said Berzack.



There was still some good news in the most recent dating ranking of Charlotte, 71 percent of Charlotte singles said they were satisfied with outdoor options for dating.