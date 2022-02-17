Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are searching for a missing endangered 70-year-old woman from Charlotte.

According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, a Silver Alert was issued for Rosemary Jean Waits who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Waits is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with dark brown/gray shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and copper-striped shirt and black Capri-style pants.

She was last seen traveling inbound on East Independence Blvd. in a black 2006 Chevrolet HHR with NC license plate number HBS4941.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Waits, you’re asked to contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at (704) 336-2373.