Missing 61-year-old Charlotte man found safe, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 61-year-old man with cognitive issues who was the subject of a Silver Alert Wednesday morning has been found safe, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said Thomas Colon was reported missing when last seen on Feb. 8 around 1 p.m. at his home on Beaufort Circle in east Charlotte.
Colon was found safe by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Wednesday morning. He has been reunited with his family, authorities say.
Police said Colon has a cognitive impairment.