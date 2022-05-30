CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a man that went missing Sunday night.

Joseph Wisniowski, 81, was believed to have left his residence in the 5000 block of Silabert Avenue around 8 p.m.

He suffers from cognitive impairment and may be lost.

Investigators believe he is driving a white 2014 Toyota 4Runner with the tag number WISSKI.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 immediately.