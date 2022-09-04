UPTOWN CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fitness enthusiasts were out Sunday morning for Labor Day Weekend’s annual Around The Crown road race and Queen City News was on hand to take in the festivities.

Thousands of runners filled the streets of Uptown for the race. The race is sponsored by Truist and is North Carolina’s largest 10K race, according to the event’s website. The race route includes Uptown city streets and I-277 and benefits three local non-profits – Carolina Farm Trust, RunningWorks, and Partners for Parks.

The inner loop of I-277 was shut down to traffic and delays were expected, and included alternate routes into the city from I-77.