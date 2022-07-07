CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released new information after a pair of siblings were arrested in connection to a series of car thefts that led to a high-speed chase throughout Charlotte that lasted for nearly two hours on Wednesday.

The ordeal began just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, when CMPD officers received a 911 call regarding a breaking-and-entering at a local home. The caller said their Jeep was stolen during the burglary.

Later that day, officers were able to identify the location of the reported stolen Jeep by tracking a GPS device within the vehicle. Officers found the Jeep at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the 400 block of South Tryon Street and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the suspect, identified as Tyler Christopher Harding, drove away.

CMPD said officers did not pursue the Jeep at that time but instead monitored the Jeep’s location and the driver’s behavior using their CMPD helicopter.

Harding then drove to Orchard Circle where police said he abandoned the stolen Jeep and got into a stolen white pick-up truck. At that time, Harding’s sister, Christa Brooke Harding, then got into the stolen truck, CMPD said.

Harding then drove the stolen truck to South Carolina, where he was observed driving erratically, sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road and on sidewalks. At that time, CMPD said Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop Harding but failed to pull him over.

CMPD said Harding then drove back into North Carolina to a local Walmart on South Tryon Street where the truck crashed into a parked car. Harding got out of the truck and then stole an unoccupied gold Toyota Corolla in the parking lot that had been left running by the owner.

Harding’s sister did not follow him into the Toyota Corolla. She was arrested shortly after and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, CMPD said.

Harding, now in the gold Toyota Corolla, continued speeding and driving erratically through Charlotte and eventually crashed into another car on Johnston Road. Harding was observed getting out of the wrecked car and CMPD said he then tried to forcibly remove another driver from her vehicle.

Photo: Queen City News

Photo: Queen City News

Photo: Queen City News

He was not successful in removing that driver and transitioned to stealing a black Infinity SUV.

“At that time officers were justified in pursing, based on CMPD policy due to the felony hit and run crash, the attempted carjacking, and the fact that it was unknown whether any passengers were inside the black Infinity,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a written statement, released on Thursday.

While Harding continued to drive the stolen SUV erratically and at high speeds, a civilian pick-up truck then got involved in the chase, and began to ram the back of the SUV in an attempt to stop the vehicle on Park Road near Woodlawn, disabling the civilian’s truck, CMPD said.

The attempt failed and the civilian driver was later cited for driving without a license, police said.

The stolen SUV eventually crashed into another SUV Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of South and East Boulevards. Harding surrendered quickly to a swarm of CMPD police officers. He was transported to the hospital on Wednesday for minor injuries.

Once released from the hospital, Harding was charged with the following: felony free-elude arrest, larceny, breaking-entering a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, felony breaking and entering, felony hit and run with serious injury-death, felony larceny of motor vehicle, larceny of motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Harding could face additional charges as the investigation continues, CMPD said.