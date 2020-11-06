‘Show UP for Uptown’ weekend events

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Looking for fun on the weekends in Charlotte?

Head to Uptown on Fridays through Sundays, for the rest of the year, and explore several entertainment options brought to the public with an initiative called, “Show UP for Uptown.’

The goal of this movement is to attract people to Uptown after a decline in in-person business following the COVID-19 pandemic. Providing programming to the public, several of which is free, increases foot traffic in the area and makes way for people to invest in businesses.

You can follow the hashtag, #ShowUpForUptown on social to see what people are saying about events. Several organizations are involved in the planning of activities: Charlotte Center City Partners, Blumenthal Performing Arts, the City of Charlotte and the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA).

Events change each week. Here is what you can expect this weekend:

Friday, November 6

Movies at Victoria Yards: Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw

Free! Registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movies-at-victoria-yards-fast-and-furious-presents-hobbs-and-shaw-tickets-127818601879

Victoria Yards – 7th and Tryon – 408 N. Tryon Street

6:30pm: Live music, food trucks and Resident Culture (limited to 21 and up)

8:00pm: Movie begins

Saturday, November 7

Saturday fun at Victoria Yards

7th and Tryon – 408 N. Tryon Street

Noon – 5:00pm: Enjoy live music, food trucks and cold brews from Resident Culture

Must be 21 and up

Sunday, November 8

We Are Hip Hop: The Reveal – Virtual After Church Party

McGlohon Theatre

Sunday, 4:00pm

Presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts

A virtual “After-Church Party” live from McGlohon Theater on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 4 PM. A limited number of free in-person tickets are available for this closing celebration. For more information and to register, click here.

Night Out at Mint Museum Uptown

Friday, November 6

6:00pm – 9:00pm

Plan a Friday night out at Mint Museum Uptown complete with art, live music, and a cash bar. Enjoy live music and a cash bar at Mint Museum Uptown from 6 PM to 9 PM every Friday night. Pre Vox Trio will perform on the Van Allen terrace on November 6. Be sure to reserve your timed ticket in advance.

Family First: Envision Your Dreams Collage Workshop

Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

Saturday, November 7

Noon-1:00pm

Free

Have you ever wanted your dreams to become a reality, or create a visual narrative that represents who you really are? In this workshop, participants will source images from magazines to illustrate a variety of personal goals they want to see come true.

All Weekend:

Street Eats – In conjunction with the City’s Street Eats program, Tryon Street between 5th and 6th streets will be closed to cars, allowing for on-the street dining for ‘Show UP for Uptown.’ Tables will be on the sidewalks and curb lanes. This allows restaurants to have additional outdoor seating.

Street Eats hours are Friday at 5pm until Sunday at 9pm

204 North, Sea Level, SIP and The Asbury are participating in the Street Eats Program with extended patios.

The block will have picnic tables and special lighting for an inviting experience

Food Trucks are scheduled throughout the weekend.

Tryon Street between 5th and 6th streets will be closed from Friday at 12pm and until Sunday at 10pm

Parking Options:

Cars must enter decks after 5:00 P.M. on Friday and vacate by Sunday at 9:00 P.M to qualify for this special flat-rate pricing. The decks are:

Seventh Street Station – Free

Fifth Third Center – $1.00

Truist (formerly Hearst) Parking Deck – $1.00

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE