CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board members have questions about why a nearly half-million-dollar project for clear backpacks was suddenly, temporarily put on hold just before distribution to students.

The board wants to know more about the health risks involving the clear backpacks and also whether the vendor was required to disclose the warning label on the backpacks before CMS bought them.

The CMS Board of Education did not take a vote on spending the money to buy the backpacks, instead, that was a staff decision ultimately left up to the superintendent.

The school district abruptly pulled the plug Monday, at least for now, on doling out those clear backpacks to students because CMS says the backpacks have a warning label on them that says the materials and/or chemicals used to make the backpacks are linked to cancer.

This project has been in the works since November when CMS purchased 46,000 clear backpacks for almost half a million dollars.

The backpacks came in early February, due to shipping delays, and have been sitting in a warehouse ever since.

Late Monday afternoon, right before the backpacks were set to roll out at a school Tuesday, CMS sent parents an email saying the district was putting a pause on the backpack distribution.

“Knowing what you know now about the warning labels, do you think they should have been looked into more and known that those warning labels were on them before CMS purchased them?” asked Queen City News Reporter Robin Kanady to CMS Board member Sean Strain.

“That all should have been researched. There are quite a few questions around the backpacks, not just those warnings, those warning labels are on almost everything in California,” answered Strain.

“Do you think you guys (the CMS board) should have had a role in voting for those clear backpacks because this was almost half a million dollars?” asked Kanady to CMS Board member Jennifer De La Jara.

“I’m not sure. There are many responsibilities that are delegated to the superintendent, and they’re not necessarily brought forward for a governance role to approve, so I do want to get to the bottom of understanding how we’re going to move forward, so in that sense, I do have a role to understand more deeply, and that’s exactly what I’ve done,” answered De La Jara.

“We just need to have a deeper understanding of what the real risk is and make a decision to move forward or not,” said De La Jara on the health concerns regarding the clear backpacks.

De La Jara wants to know, first, if the vendor was required to disclose the labels before purchase and if so, whether the vendor did disclose the warning label to CMS staff.

Based on those answers, she also wants to make sure that CMS has the proper checks going forward before making a big purchase for the district.