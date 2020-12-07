Shoppers react to robbery, police-involved shooting near Premium Outlets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – People who live and shop where a gas station robbery turned into a gunfight with police are speaking to Fox 46.

It all happened early Sunday morning at the Sam’s Mart on Steele Creek Road in Southwest Charlotte.

Video recorded tonight shows the Sam’s Mart on Steele Creek Road back to business as usual just hours after the parking was filled with police.

“This is generally a safe area. I personally conceal carry and I advocate others to do so,” said Mathis Gales,

“It’s unfortunate but it is something that happens. I feel fine getting gas here,” said Joanna Bentz.

Bentz comes here often and said she feels for the person who police say robbed the store and started shooting at a responding officer.

“We don’t know the situation of the robber. As crazy as it sounds… they can be in straights because of what happened during covid and unfortunately, this is what they thought. It could be job loss, it could be income security, it could be food security,” she said.

The robber took police on a small chase before crashing into a utility pole on South Tryon Street.

Officers said they called medic to take the suspect treatment, but after the hospital… they’re off to jail.

“I was shocked when you told me. I didn’t even know about it. It’s surprising because I come here when I got to the outlet. I stop at this gas station so it was surprising for me,” said Shaquita.

Some call the incident surprising, but at the same time, they’re on the lookout for their safety.

“I just definitely watch my surroundings and I don’t come out by myself at night just to be on the safe side. I don’t try to stop anywhere,” said Shaquita.

The incident is currently being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigations. In the meantime, the officer involved remains on paid administrative leave as standard protocol. We will keep you updated with the latest.

