Shooting on N. Tryon leaves 1 victim with life-threatening injuries

One person who was shot late Monday and is fighting life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 5 p.m. near 3600 N. Tryon. One victim wads found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional suspects are being looked for, CMPD says.

This remains an active investigation and detectives are currently interviewing witnesses.

