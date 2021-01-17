Shooting in east Charlotte leaves one injured

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — One person was injured in a shooting on Saturday in east Charlotte, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots near 7600 Holly Grove Court around 7 p.m. on Saturday. One victim was found by officers suffering from a gunshot wound and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

CSI was on the scene, which appeared to be at a residential complex.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

This remains an active investigation.

