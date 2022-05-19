CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several students will be disciplined following a fight that occurred at North Mecklenburg High School Thursday, CMS confirmed in a letter sent out to parents.

North Meck Principal Hood said the fight happened on the school’s campus and involved several students.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Law enforcement officers were called to the high school Thursday to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“This behavior is disruptive to learning and a violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct. All students involved in the incident will be disciplined accordingly. The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority,” Principal Hood said in the letter.

Hood requested that parents speak with their children about appropriate behavior at school and to remind them of the serious consequences of their actions.