CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Atrium Health announced Wednesday its plans to merge with Wisconsin-based health care system Advocate Aurora Health which they say will create a leading health and wellness delivery system to best meet patients’ needs by redefining how, when and where care is delivered.

The organizations cited their complementary strengths, diverse experiences, and enhanced capabilities as key enablers to improving lives.

The new organization will have a combined footprint across Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama.

It will serve 5.5 million patients, operate more than 1,000 sites of care and 67 hospitals, employ more than 7,600 physicians and nearly 150,000 teammates, and have combined annual revenues of more than $27 billion, officials said.

Photo: Atrium Health

The Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health Board of Directors unanimously approved the agreement, which is subject to regulatory review. A board of directors comprising an equal number of members from Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health will govern the enterprise.

The combined organization will transition to a new brand, Advocate Health, with the Advocate Health and Atrium Health brands continuing to be used in their respective local markets.

The new organization will be headquartered in Charlotte.