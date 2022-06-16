CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious crash Thursday evening along Interstate-85, according to NCDOT.

The wreck happened at 4:42 p.m. Thursday, June 16, on I-85 near Beatties Ford Rd at mile marker 37 heading south in Mecklenburg County.

Currently, four left lanes are closed. The expected impact on traffic is high.

The area is not expected to reopen until 7:36 p.m. Thursday, according to NCDOT.

No word on what caused the crash at this time. CMPD is at the scene investigating.