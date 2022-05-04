CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former pro-skateboarder has been arrested in a series of sex assault cases dating back decades, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Ten additional warrants of indecent liberties were issued for Wayne Goff, aka ‘Ray,’ who CMPD said used his role as a coach and mentor to sexually abuse children with incidents dating back to 1993. Goff was arrested at his home on Monday, May 2, with the assistance of Mount Holly Police.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The investigation began in February 2022 after an email was sent to the Special Victims Unit at CMPD from a male victim asking if anything could be done about an assault that had occurred when they were 13 years old. CMPD said he came forward because his son had recently told his dad he wanted to learn how to skate and old wounds came up.

“He wanted to see if anything could be done, he didn’t want his son also to be a victim of a man such as Ray Goff,” Detective Misty James said.

An investigation began and more victims came forward, CMPD said.

Goff was arrested in March and then arrested again this week after more victims came forward. Police believe there are even more victims who have not yet come forward.

Victims were both male and female, Detective Misty James said during Wednesday’s news conference. Eight people have come forward in total.

Goff is currently being held without bond at the Gaston County Jail.

“No matter how dated a case is CMPD will always seek justice for crime victims. If you or someone you know has been a victim of a crime, please send an email to Misty.James@cmpd.org or call 704-432-3905.”