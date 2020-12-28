September death in northwest Charlotte declared a ‘justified’ homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The death of a 45-year-old man in northwest Charlotte on September 6 has been classified as a “justified homicide” by detectives and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, according to CMPD.

Police said officers responded to calls regarding a welfare check around 3:30 a.m. on September 6 near 300 S. Crigler Street.

45-year-old Oldin Jacinto Diaz Lainez was found dead on the scene. Authorities have not said how he died, however, a second person was found suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The District Attorney’s office said no one will face charges in the case. No other information was released by police.

