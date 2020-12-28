CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The death of a 45-year-old man in northwest Charlotte on September 6 has been classified as a “justified homicide” by detectives and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, according to CMPD.
Police said officers responded to calls regarding a welfare check around 3:30 a.m. on September 6 near 300 S. Crigler Street.
Officers responded to calls regarding a welfare check around 3:30 a.m. near 300 S. Crigler Street.
45-year-old Oldin Jacinto Diaz Lainez was found dead on the scene. Authorities have not said how he died, however, a second person was found suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The District Attorney’s office said no one will face charges in the case. No other information was released by police.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Hayward, Hornets hand Nets first loss of season, 106-104
- Want to travel and attend events in 2021? You may need a COVID-19 passport
- Forecast: Rain may be heavy at times on New Year’s Day
- September death in northwest Charlotte declared a ‘justified’ homicide
- Fire severely damages Theatre Charlotte on Queens Road