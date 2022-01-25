Semi crashes into construction site and brings down power lines in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A southwest Charlotte road has reopened and power restored to thousands of residents after a semi-truck drove into a construction site and hit a pole knocking down power lines on Tuesday morning.

According to CMPD, the accident occurred just before 10:45 a.m. in the area of Sandy Porter Road and Softwood Court.

Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately provided, but the roadway was closed for several hours on Tuesday afternoon, reopening around 5 p.m.

Over 1,000 residents were without power for several hours as well, but the power has since been restored.

It is unclear at this time if any charges will be filed. Details regarding injuries were also not provided.