Seeing stars on sunny days: Atrium doctor releases children’s book series

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A doctor at Atrium Health is trying to help kids and caregivers better understand surgeries or illnesses through literature.

Dr. Maria Baimas-George is a General Surgery Resident at Atrium Health who’s written and illustrated 20 different children’s books, to help kids understand what’s happening when they go to the hospital or have to see a doctor.

“I saw that a lot of kids and their caregivers didn’t really understand what they were going through, because it’s a really high-stress, high-anxiety situation,” Dr. Baimas-George recalled.

So, she got to writing and drawing; working on the book series during her downtime.

Believe it or not, Dr. Baimas-George said she gets plenty of sleep and finds working on the books relaxing.

She said, “This is something that I like to do, so when I feel like people go home and relax and watch TV, I go home and draw a little bit and work on these books.”

The books range in subjects from ‘Henry Tours the Hospital’ to ‘Appendicitis: One Angry Worm’ and take something complicated and make it not-so-complicated.

Every book also features a glossary of ‘Doctor Words’ in the back for the adults.

The books can also help kids understand diagnoses after the fact, like a concussion for 10-year-old Logan Schiffern.

Schiffern suffered a concussion and other injuries after a skiing accident in 2017 and said Dr. Baimas-George’s book “Concussions: Seeing Stars on Sunny Days” book really helped him understand what was going on.

He said, “It helped it make sense, and my parents, who are also doctors, some of the stuff in that book they didn’t even know about.”

Schiffern said the books may be able to help other people too.

“He said, “She could help a ton of people because a lot of people get hurt.”

Dr. Baimas-George is currently doing research on how her books impact patient outcomes through a grant program at Atrium Health and thinks those results can help other hospitals too.

She said, “Research has shown if you can decrease fear and increase understanding, that does improve patient outcomes, particularly in the pediatric population.”

The books are available for patients in Atrium Health in select settings, but they are also available for purchase online here.

They are available in both English and Spanish.

Dr. Baimas-George is self-publishing the books through a small printing company in Charlotte.